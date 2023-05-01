nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.51-$2.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.65-2.73 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NVT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.79. 246,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,240. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.