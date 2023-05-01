nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to $3.025-3.083 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.51-$2.61 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in nVent Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in nVent Electric by 16.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading

