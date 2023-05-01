NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $282.10

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $282.10 and last traded at $281.58, with a volume of 4773729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $699.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after acquiring an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

