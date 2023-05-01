NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.07-3.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.27 on Monday, hitting $166.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,298,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.84 and a 200-day moving average of $169.67.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,382 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

