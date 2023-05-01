Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0590 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $338.01 million and $22.18 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,833.05 or 0.06506235 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00059885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00039325 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Oasis Network Token Trading

