Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ocado Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $872.00.

Ocado Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

