Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $17.73

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $17.35. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 21,050 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $536.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $161,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $161,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,185.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,695,000 after purchasing an additional 151,313 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $85,713,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 161,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,621,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after acquiring an additional 344,707 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 189,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

