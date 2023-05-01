Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Update

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF remained flat at $22.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $109.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

