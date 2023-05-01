Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.18% from the company’s previous close.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $55.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Olin will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Olin by 53,285.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $67,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Olin by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,126 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Olin by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,276,000 after acquiring an additional 888,221 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 760,691 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

