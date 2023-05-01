Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Acquired by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet makes up 3.3% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $14,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 414,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $65.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

