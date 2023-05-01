OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS) Short Interest Up 12.8% in April

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OMNIQ Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:OMQS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.76. 39,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. OMNIQ has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OMNIQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OMNIQ by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in OMNIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in OMNIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in OMNIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. engages in the provision of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

