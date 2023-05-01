ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Short Interest Update

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 882,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at ON24

In related news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 11,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $85,452.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 17,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $135,633.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 194,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 11,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $85,452.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,140 shares of company stock worth $419,878. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON24

ON24 Stock Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,329,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after purchasing an additional 663,093 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON24 stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 195,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $412.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.06. ON24 has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. ON24 had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $46.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

