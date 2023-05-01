ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.02-$4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.13.

ONE Gas stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.29. 337,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $89.46.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised ONE Gas from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,519,000 after buying an additional 1,098,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $33,454,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,536,000 after buying an additional 258,905 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 10.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,817,000 after buying an additional 89,588 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

