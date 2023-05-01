Organigram (TSE:OGI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.66

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 77166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Organigram from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Organigram from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Organigram Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$210.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

