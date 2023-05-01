Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) versus Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Head to Head Analysis

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Organon & Co. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organon & Co. 14.85% -118.21% 12.06% Rigel Pharmaceuticals -48.71% -2,419.00% -44.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Organon & Co. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organon & Co. $6.17 billion 1.01 $917.00 million $3.59 6.86 Rigel Pharmaceuticals $120.24 million 1.63 -$58.57 million ($0.34) -3.32

Risk and Volatility

Organon & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Rigel Pharmaceuticals. Rigel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organon & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Organon & Co. has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Organon & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Organon & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Organon & Co. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organon & Co. 1 1 2 0 2.25 Rigel Pharmaceuticals 0 4 3 0 2.43

Organon & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.74%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.21, suggesting a potential upside of 272.42%. Given Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rigel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Organon & Co..

Summary

Organon & Co. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co., a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive. The company's biosimilars portfolio consists of three immunology products, such as Brenzys, Renflexis, and Hadlima, as well as two oncology products, including Ontruzant and Aybintio. It also offers cardiovascular products, consisting of several cholesterol-modifying medicines under the Zetia, Ezetrol, Vytorin, Inegy, Rosuzet, and Zocor brands; Cozaar and Hyzaar for the treatment of hypertension; respiratory products for various treatments to control and prevent symptoms caused by asthma under the Singulair, Dulera, Zenhale, and Asmanex brand names; and Singulair, Nasonex, Clarinex, and Aerius for treating seasonal allergic rhinitis. In addition, the company provides dermatology products under the Diprosone and Elocon brand; bone health portfolio, including Fosamax brand name; non-opioid pain management products under the Arcoxia, Diprospan, and Celestone brand names; Proscar for the treatment of symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Propecia for the treatment of male pattern hair loss. The company sells its products primarily to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies, as well as managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions. Organon & Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company’s products include Tavalisse, Fostamatinib and R835. Rigel Pharmaceuticals was founded by Donald G. Payan, James M. Gower, Thomas A. Raffin, Garry P. Nolan and Ronald B. Garren on June 14, 1996 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.