ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

ORIX stock opened at $85.31 on Thursday. ORIX has a 52 week low of $68.78 and a 52 week high of $97.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ORIX will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ORIX during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in ORIX by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 744.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

