Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.46.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $106.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average is $92.55. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.