Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF comprises about 2.1% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWA. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $812,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,561. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.