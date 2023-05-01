Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Panasonic from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Panasonic Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PCRFY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 222,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,172. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Panasonic

Panasonic ( OTCMKTS:PCRFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Panasonic had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Holdings Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

