Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.76-$2.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PK opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

