Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASHGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CASH. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CASH stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.41%.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.