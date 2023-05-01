Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CASH. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.
Pathward Financial Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of CASH stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.78.
Pathward Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.41%.
Insider Activity at Pathward Financial
In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.
About Pathward Financial
Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
