Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VB stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $187.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,116. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.03. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

