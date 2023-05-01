Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,977 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,450,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.9% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $321.30. 16,716,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,221,961. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $334.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.74.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

