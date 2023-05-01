Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 91,085 Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF comprises about 1.9% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. owned about 1.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 166.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHDG traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $36.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

