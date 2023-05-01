Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Invests $440,000 in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 33,398 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. 28.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

NYSE GSBD traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $13.83. 107,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,388. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Goldman Sachs BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

