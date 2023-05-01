Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 116,957 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 90,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 319,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 261,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,559,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $16.80. 232,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,215. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.