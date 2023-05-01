Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Takes Position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VALQ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.13. 636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24. The firm has a market cap of $206.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94.

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

