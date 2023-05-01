Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 0.6% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $460,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.17. 491,563 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.65.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.