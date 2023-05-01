Pax Dollar One Day Trading Volume Hits $37.26 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $964.17 million and approximately $37.26 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00010133 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 969,514,797 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

