PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Down 16.1% in April

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 195,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of CNXN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. 35,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,122. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.41. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $732.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.28 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at PC Connection

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $180,883.23. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,066,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,730,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PC Connection

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 64.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.