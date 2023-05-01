Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.22

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.22 and last traded at $62.70, with a volume of 50574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on PFGC. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.
Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,970 shares of company stock valued at $116,801. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,144 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after buying an additional 26,496 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,106 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
