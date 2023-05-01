Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.22

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.22 and last traded at $62.70, with a volume of 50574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFGC. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,970 shares of company stock valued at $116,801. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,144 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after buying an additional 26,496 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,106 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

