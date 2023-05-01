Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Purchased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,744,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,841 shares during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust accounts for 1.6% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $94,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 108.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,934,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PBT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 39,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,635. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 17,106.71% and a net margin of 98.31%. The company had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.