Persimmon (LON:PSN) PT Lowered to GBX 1,400 at Berenberg Bank

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,600 ($19.98) to GBX 1,400 ($17.48) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Persimmon to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.98) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Persimmon from GBX 1,469 ($18.35) to GBX 1,396 ($17.43) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,521.63 ($19.00).

Persimmon Price Performance

LON:PSN opened at GBX 1,314 ($16.41) on Thursday. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.91) and a one year high of GBX 2,275.82 ($28.42). The stock has a market cap of £4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 772.94, a PEG ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,274.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,306.96.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 60 ($0.75) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

In other news, insider Jason Windsor sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,226 ($15.31), for a total value of £53,588.46 ($66,927.01). Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also

