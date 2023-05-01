Philadelphia Trust Co. Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,635 shares of company stock valued at $33,635,080. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $115.77 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $116.86. The company has a market cap of $293.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average of $107.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

