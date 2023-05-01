Philadelphia Trust Co. Decreases Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma makes up approximately 0.9% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,087. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPRX. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $35.12 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

