Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $19.91 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,590 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 2.1% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned 0.05% of IQVIA worth $19,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $187.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

