Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $30.16 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 298,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,155 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 3.2% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $30,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX opened at $100.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average of $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

