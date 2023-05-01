Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,478 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $2,190,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 101,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 36,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CPB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

