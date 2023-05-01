Philadelphia Trust Co. Invests $4.53 Million in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Qorvo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 1,610.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after acquiring an additional 935,593 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Qorvo by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 183.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,674,000 after acquiring an additional 447,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 2,915.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 396,957 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $92.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.29. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $121.27.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

