Philadelphia Trust Co. Purchases 27,749 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 280.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $88.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $89.39.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

