Philadelphia Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

