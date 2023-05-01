Philadelphia Trust Co. Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 758,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after buying an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $395.35. 207,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.21. The company has a market cap of $375.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.00 and a 12 month high of $404.31.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.43.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

