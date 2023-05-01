Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 17,841 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,841 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.3% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Bank of America stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $235.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

