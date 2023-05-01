Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 65,195 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 504,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,195 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.94. 19,067,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,160,168. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

