Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Down 5%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.60 and last traded at $54.60. Approximately 108,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 498,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLL. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.66.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bless purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

