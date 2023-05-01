Piper Sandler Boosts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $83.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.56.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19. The company has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.