Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PBI opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $615.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 140,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 22,711 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 43,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Stories

