Pocket Network (POKT) Trading 4.7% Lower This Week

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pocket Network has a market cap of $37.54 million and approximately $545,038.20 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

