Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Portland General Electric also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE POR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.60. 146,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Portland General Electric by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

