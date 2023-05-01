Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.66. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

POR stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

